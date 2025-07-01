In Lucknow heat, Pankaj Tripathi & Aditi Rao Hydari serve mangoes with ‘tehzeeb’

Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, currently shooting in the culturally rich city of Lucknow, are soaking up more than just the summer heat. They’re diving headfirst into the city’s famed hospitality and “tehzeeb”, and the internet is loving it.

A behind-the-scenes video, recently shared on Instagram, gives fans a sweet peek into life on set of their upcoming film ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’.

The clip shows Tripathi and Hydari enjoying some fresh mangoes while politely insisting, “Pehle aap” (you first), in a classic display of Lucknowi etiquette.

The caption accompanying the video added to the charm: “Garmi ka mausam ho ya Lucknow ki tehzeeb… yahaan sab kuch meetha hai. Muskuraiye, aap Parivarik ManuRanjan ke parivaar ke saath Lucknow mein hain.”

(Translation: “Whether it’s the summer heat or the culture of Lucknow… Everything here is sweet. Smile, you’re with the ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ family in Lucknow.”)

Fans couldn’t help but adore the candid chemistry between the two actors, who are collaborating for the first time on this project. The video, has quickly made rounds on social media.

‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ is being helmed by director Varun V. Sharma and written by Brijendra Kala alongside Sharma. The film is backed by producers Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra under Bhanushali Studios Limited and AAZ Films, with creative support from well-known filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

Although not much has been out about the storyline, the project seems to be shaping up as a heartfelt and humorous tale.

The buzz around the film is already building, thanks in part to the unusual but endearing pairing of Tripathi and Hydari. While Tripathi is popular for his grounded, naturalistic performances, Hydari brings elegance and depth to every role.

The release date for ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ is not out yet.