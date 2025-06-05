Parivarik ManuRanjan: Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari begin shooting for family comedy

Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi and the ever-elegant Aditi Rao Hydari are all set to create cinematic magic together for the first time in their upcoming film ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’.

The shoot for the light-hearted family entertainer kicked off this Thursday in Lucknow, marking a fresh collaboration not just between the lead actors, but also between two production houses, Bhanushali Studios Limited and AAZ Films.

Advertisement

Helmed by Varun V. Sharma, the movie promises to blend everyday family chaos with a generous dose of comedy. The story has been penned by Sharma in collaboration with actor-writer Brijendra Kala.

Advertisement

Backing the project as producers are Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra, with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar joining in as creative producer.

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his effortless comic timing and grounded performances, took to Instagram to share the news with fans.

He posted cheerful behind-the-scenes pictures alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and the film crew, officially announcing the commencement of shooting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)

Talking about the film, Tripathi shared his thoughts: “There’s something endearing about the simplicity and humor in this script. It’s the kind of story that doesn’t shout but stays with you because of its warmth. Working with Aditi for the first time is exciting — she’s a talented actor I’ve long admired. I’m also thrilled to be teaming up with Varun Sharma and Ali Abbas Zafar, and the producers who believed in this kind of storytelling.”

Aditi Rao Hydari, who has charmed audiences with her emotive performances, is equally excited.

“When I read the script, I couldn’t stop smiling. It’s rare to find a story like this — full of warmth, unexpected twists, and gentle humor. And to work alongside someone like Pankaj sir, who’s a master of situational comedy, is a real gift. I know I’m going to learn a lot.”

Director Varun V. Sharma, previously known for his work on ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, describes ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ as a personal project: “This film is rooted in the comedy and chaos of everyday life. With Pankaj sir and Aditi bringing their magic to the screen, I believe we have something truly heartfelt and entertaining.”