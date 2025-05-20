‘Hridayapoorvam’ wraps up: Mohanlal’s new family drama ready for big screen

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is on a roll! The much-anticipated family drama ‘Hridayapoorvam’ has officially wrapped up shooting, and the actor shared the exciting news on Instagram with heartfelt enthusiasm.

In his post, Mohanlal treated fans to two memorable snaps — one capturing the entire cast and crew standing together under a giant “Pack Up” sign, and the other a close-up of the film’s clapboard proudly displaying the title “Hridayapoorvam” alongside the same “Pack Up” message.

Advertisement

His caption was short and sweet: “That’s a wrap! See you on the big screen. #Hridayapoorvam.”

Advertisement

Directed by the ever-acclaimed Sathyan Anthikad, “Hridayapoorvam” marks the reunion of the director and Mohanlal after their last collaboration in 2015’s ‘Ennum Eppozhum’. The storyline is penned by Anthikad’s son, Akhil Sathyan, adding a fresh generational touch to this family saga.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, and more.

Filming kicked off earlier this year in February, with beautiful locations like Kochi and Pune serving as the backdrop. Now that production is done, fans can mark their calendars for the theatrical release set on August 28, 2025 — just a few months away!

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is riding high on the massive success of his recent film “Thudarum”. The blockbuster has smashed records by grossing a jaw-dropping Rs 100 crore exclusively in Kerala, a milestone no Malayalam film has achieved before.

Sharing the thrilling news on social media, Mohanlal posted the official poster declaring, “A new chapter in Kerala box office history. A 100 crore Kerala gross.” The excitement spilled over to his X (formerly Twitter) feed, where he expressed deep gratitude to his fans:

“I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for #Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express.”

He went on to thank not just the audience but his entire team — director Renjith M, writer Tharun Moorthy, producer KR Sunil, and stars like Shobhana, Binu Pappu, alongside the technical crew — crediting their dedication and passion for making the film such a success.

“To see it resonate so deeply is more than a reward. It is a true blessing. With all my heart, thank you. With love and gratitude always.”