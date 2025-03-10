‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ postponed again – Pawan Kalyan starrer gets new release date

Fans of Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated historical action drama ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will have to wait a little longer.

Initially slated for a March 28 release, the film’s debut has now been postponed, with the new release date set for May 9. An official confirmation might drop soon.

The delay comes as Pawan Kalyan, who plays the titular role, is caught up with political commitments due to ongoing Assembly sessions. With around 20 days of shooting still left, the team has opted for a strategic shift in schedule to ensure a smoother finish.

Originally helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film has seen significant changes behind the scenes. Due to scheduling conflicts and creative shifts, AM Jyoti Krishna stepped in to direct the remaining portions. Despite these hurdles, the film remains one of the most awaited releases of the year.

Set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ follows the life of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, who is tasked with stealing the iconic Koh-i-Noor diamond. Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi in key roles.

Produced by AM Rathnam, the film boasts music by legendary composer MM Keeravani. The non-theatrical rights have already been sold, and the theatrical business is expected to pick up once the new release date is officially announced.

The film will have a pan-India release and will be available in IMAX and EPIQ formats, promising a grand cinematic experience.