Actress Abhinaya announces engagement; Here’s what you need to know about the groom

Actress Abhinaya, known for her remarkable performances in Tamil and Telugu cinema, is all ready to begin a new chapter in her life, as the talented star recently announced her engagement, sharing the joyous news with her fans on social media.

Abhinaya, who won hearts with her role in ‘Pani’, where she played Joju George’s on-screen wife, has always received admiration for her dedication and talent. But beyond her on-screen presence, her personal journey is equally inspiring.

Advertisement

Born without the ability to hear or speak, she has never let these challenges hold her back. With sheer determination, she carved a niche for herself in the film industry.

Advertisement

Her love story is just as special as her career. She is engaged to her childhood friend, a bond that has grown stronger over the past 15 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M.g Abhinaya (@abhinaya_official)

Speaking about their relationship in a recent interview, Abhinaya had shared, “I have a boyfriend. We are childhood friends, and our love has lasted for 15 years. He is my closest friend. I can talk to him about anything, and he listens without judgment. Our love grew through conversations.”

A month after opening up about her relationship, pictures from her engagement surfaced online. The actress posted an emotional message alongside the pictures, writing, “Ring the bells, count the blessings—forever starts today!”

Fans and colleagues from the industry poured in their love and best wishes, celebrating the couple’s happiness.

Abhinaya made her debut in 2009 with the Tamil film ‘Naadodigal’, which was a turning point in her career. Since then, she has acted in 58 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema.

She has always delivered powerful performances, memorizing her dialogues with the help of a translator.