Rana Daggubati’s upcoming film, Haathi Mere Saathi is in the headlines since its inception. After releasing the teaser of the film, the makers on Thursday dropped the first look, Zoya Hussain, from the film. Earlier, they shared the posters of stars including Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

In the new poster, Zoya can be seen in a fierce look. The Mukkabaaz actor has increased the excitement level with her avatar. Zoya Hussain can be seen in a uniform with a gun in her hand giving a deadly stare. Sharing the poster on her official Instagram handle, the makers wrote, “It’s all hands on deck to #SaveTheForest from human greed. Join fiery @zyhssn in #HaathiMereSaathi and witness the biggest fight of the year (sic).”

The movie stars Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and now Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles.

The south film which is based on the idea of saving the environment will see Rana Daggubati in a fierce role, along with his elephants who try to stop the process of encroachment.

The south drama is a brave battle that will witness man’s greed vs animal kingdom.

There is enough action happening in the teaser, and the lead actor Rana is seen communicating with the animals from the forest to protect that lands from falling prey to the hands of greed.

The gut-wrenching story sees Rana Daggubati fiercely putting up a fight with the human world to save the forest from turning into a concrete jungle.

Haathi Mere Saathi starring Daggubati is helmed by ace Tamil director Prabhu Solomon. The thought-provoking film will see actresses Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain as the female leads in the three different versions of the film.

The film is slated to release on April 2, 2020.