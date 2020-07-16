After releasing on the OTT platform on July 3rd, the film Sufiyum Sujatayum touched a lot of hearts with it’s magical and musical romantic-drama narrative. The film has a stellar cast of Jayasurya who plays the role of Rajeev, Dev Mohan who plays the role of Sudfi, and Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the role of Sujata, the mute girl.

When in an interview with a leading portal, actress Aditi Rao Hydari was asked what does she feel about the success of Sufiyum Sujatayum, she said, “So the fact that people are liking it and watching it multiple times, the kind of messages and artwork on the film that we receive, are really amazing. The film is being watched by non-Malayali audiences, who told us that we will watch more Malayalam films now.”

The film has received substantial commendations from the audience and the artwork and messages they are receiving further hold testimony to that fact! The magic of Sufi is prevalent in the film especially through its beautiful songs that captured the essence of the scene and amplified the emotions of the scene.

The film is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House. The film is shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. Sufiyum Sujatayum is brought together by executive producer Vinay Babu.