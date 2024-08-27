Prithviraj Sukumaran calls for serious action following Hema Committee Report

Actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran has weighed in on the recently released Justice Hema Committee report, urging for serious and decisive action in response to the allegations it contains.

The report, which details serious claims of harassment and mistreatment within the Malayalam film industry, has sparked significant discussion.

In his statement, Prithviraj Sukumaran emphasized the importance of addressing these allegations with the highest level of seriousness. “If there are allegations, they must be thoroughly investigated,” Sukumaran said. “Should the investigations confirm these claims, those responsible must face strict consequences. Conversely, if the allegations prove unfounded, there should still be severe penalties for those who made false claims.”

He further expressed hope that the report marks the start of a transparent process that will clear the air and ensure accountability.

The report, released earlier this month after being redacted to protect the identities of witnesses and accused individuals, reveals disturbing patterns of abuse and exploitation within the industry. The 235-page document highlights the dominance of a small group of male figures—between 10 to 15 producers, directors, and actors—who are said to wield significant control over the Malayalam film industry.

A week after the Hema Committee’s explosive report on women’s working conditions in the Kerala film industry, two film personalities resigned from their #AMMA positions. On Monday, new allegations involving two-time CPI(M) legislator Mukesh emerged.#HemaCommitteeReport pic.twitter.com/0gfK43KEBz — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) August 26, 2024

This investigation was led by a three-member panel under the direction of a former Kerala High Court judge. Although the report was submitted to the Kerala government in December 2019, it was only made public recently.

In response to the revelations, the Kerala government announced it would establish a special investigation team to delve deeper into the claims of sexual abuse within the film industry. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, responding to recent interviews and statements from women in the industry about their experiences, convened a meeting with top police officials to discuss the next steps.

An official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office noted the urgency and gravity of the situation, underscoring the commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice for all involved.