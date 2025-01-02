Dileep’s ‘Bha Bha Ba’ teases major update for 2025 release

As we usher in 2025, fans of Malayalam cinema are eagerly awaiting the latest updates on ‘Bha Bha Ba’, an upcoming mass entertainer starring popular actor Dileep.

On December 31, the film’s makers teased an exciting announcement scheduled for exactly 12 AM on January 1.

Advertisement

Directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar, ‘Bha Bha Ba’ has already generated significant buzz due to its star-studded cast. Along with Dileep, the film features the talented Sreenivasan brothers, Vineeth and Dhyan, in key roles.

Advertisement

The film’s production team has been gradually unveiling the cast, sharing exclusive posters to welcome each new addition, keeping the excitement alive among fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sree Gokulam Movies (@sreegokulammoviesofficial)

However, alongside these announcements, the makers took to social media to address some rumors circulating about the film’s plot.

They posted an image marked with “FAKE” across reports suggesting details about the storyline. The message read, “Online stories are exciting, but our story is not like this!!! Thank you for your love, Thank you for your time.”

This clarification was aimed at quelling any misconceptions and reaffirming that the actual plot would be far different from the speculations.

‘Bha Bha Ba’ has been billed as a mass entertainer, promising a gripping experience for audiences. The film was officially announced last year, with production kicking off in July 2024, marked by a traditional pooja ceremony.

The first schedule was filmed in Palakkad, setting the stage for what is expected to be a high-energy cinematic experience.

The screenplay for ‘Bha Bha Ba’ is penned by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef. Fahim previously co-wrote the screenplay for the critically acclaimed ‘Madhuram’ (2021).