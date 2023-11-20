Dhanush’s Son Yatra Fined Rs 1000 for Riding Superbike Without Helmet or License

Renowned actor Dhanush’s son recently faced the consequences of flouting traffic regulations when he was caught riding a superbike without a helmet and a valid driver’s license in the Poes Garden area of Chennai. A video capturing the incident circulated widely on social media, bringing attention to the young rider’s disregard for basic road safety measures.

The video depicted Yatra navigating the streets with the assistance of a guide, presumably learning the ropes of handling a two-wheeler. However, what caught the public eye was his absence of a helmet and the obscured number plate on the bike. To exacerbate the situation, Dhanush’s son Yatra was unable to produce a valid driver’s license when approached by the authorities.

To confirm his identity, the police had to rely on Yatra’s mother, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Despite the ongoing separation between Dhanush and Aishwarya, declared a year ago, both parents remain dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of their two sons, Yatra and Linga.

Dhanush, who tied the knot with Aishwarya on November 18, 2004, is a steadfast follower of the Hindu god Shiva. Notably, he chose Shaivite names for both of his sons – Yatra and Linga – reflecting his deep-rooted faith.

The police, upon conducting an investigation into the traffic violation, levied a fine of Rs 1000 on Yatra. This penalty serves as a reminder that traffic rules apply to everyone, regardless of their background or familial connections. Road safety is a collective responsibility, and even the offspring of celebrities are not exempt from adhering to these regulations.

The incident underscores the importance of helmet usage, a critical aspect of road safety often neglected by many riders. Helmets are not just accessories but serve as a crucial safeguard against potential head injuries in the event of accidents. The publicized fine for Yatra’s violation serves as a lesson for all individuals, emphasizing the significance of abiding by traffic rules to ensure the safety of oneself and others on the road.

As the video of Yatra’s traffic violation gained traction on social media, it sparked discussions about the need for stricter adherence to traffic regulations. The incident serves as a timely reminder for riders to prioritize safety over convenience and comply with the established norms to avoid legal consequences.