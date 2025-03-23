Sikandar trailer: Salman Khan’s fierce avatar will leave you stunned!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back in his signature action-packed avatar with ‘Sikandar’, and the much-awaited trailer has finally hit the internet! Packed with high-octane stunts, romance, and that unmistakable Salman swag, the film promises to be a complete entertainer.

The trailer: Salman in full ‘mass’ mode

Clocking in at three minutes, the trailer introduces Salman as ‘Rajkot ka Raja’—a man feared, respected, and known by many names, including Sikandar, Raja Sahab, and Sanjay Sahab. Rashmika Mandanna, playing his love interest, brings in the charm while also teasing his larger-than-life persona. From delivering punchy one-liners to smashing goons in style, Salman is in his element.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the trailer showcases an explosive mix of romance, jaw-dropping stunts, and foot-tapping dance sequences. Salman’s dialogues, like “Kayde mein raho, fayde mein rahoge” and “Insaaf nahi, hisaab karne aaya hoon”, have already got fans cheering. The film also marks the first collaboration between Salman and Rashmika, adding fresh chemistry to the mix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Fans had been eagerly waiting for the trailer, but it arrived a bit later than expected. Director A.R. Murugadoss revealed in an interview that the delay was due to extensive CGI work and music production. “We just finished the shoot, and all departments were working hard to deliver the best output,” he explained.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Sikandar’ was filmed over 90 days across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad. The film marks Salman’s reunion with Nadiadwala after their 2014 hit ‘Kick’, and expectations are sky-high.

Salman fans have a reason to celebrate as ‘Sikandar’ is set to hit theatres on March 30, 2025, just in time for Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. With a holiday release and a mix of action, drama, and romance, this one looks like a sure-shot blockbuster!

Are you excited to see Salman back in action? Drop your thoughts in the comments!