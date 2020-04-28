Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is busy in doing their bit to help the needy. Celebrities across the country have been giving monetary help to people indirectly by donating to the PM CARES fund, NGOs etc. South celebs have also raised their arms in helping the affected people amid the crisis. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda also joined the bandwagon.

The actor expressed his happiness to have raised over Rs 40 lakh through fan donations to support families hit hard due to the nationwide lockdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Arjun Reddy star said the amount is sufficient to help more than 4,000 affected families.

The 30-year-old actor recently announced the launch of a Middle-Class Fund, set up by The Deverakonda Foundation, with a donation of Rs 25 lakh from his end to help those who are struggling to get groceries and facing salary cut in the wake of the lockdown.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor wrote that he was overwhelmed with the number of people who came forward to donate for the fund.

“Today what I saw was magical. Mass care, mass love, mass generosity. Each one of you, this #MiddleClassFund and its success belongs to you. I promise I will not let you down, we will reach out to each and everyone who reaches out to us and we shall all enjoy the happy smiles that shine back at us (sic),” the actor tweeted.

He further added, “In a day you made my 25 lakhs into 40+ lakhs. Together we have now reset our goal of 2000+ families to 4000+ families.”

Deverakonda said while the team currently includes four people, he hopes to build it into a group of 34 so that they are able to reach more people faster.

As per the Deverakonda Foundation website, the fund has been set up with an aim to provide relief to affected middle-class families during the COVID crisis. The fund will help affected families buy basic groceries and essential food items.

While the foundation is currently providing relief in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, updates on relief in other states will be announced shortly