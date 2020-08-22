South megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 65th birthday today. Amidst the pandemic, celebrations have become an individual affair. However, thanks to social media which has made our lives easier. Several celebs from the South industry have showered their love on the actor and poured birthday wishes.

Taking to social media, fans of the actor too wished him and the internet is flooded with birthday wishes. Every year, his fans celebrate his birthday as a festival and also conduct several welfare activities. This year, the activities were not conducted due to the lockdown for COVID 19.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of himself with Megastar and wrote, “Many many Happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGASTAR. My heart is always filled with respect, love & gratitude. My true Acharya in many ways (sic).”

Mahesh Babu too shared a throwback photo with the megastar on Twitter and wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets garu! You’ve been an inspiration to an entire generation and will continue to be! Great health and happiness to you always sir (sic).”

Jr NTR also took to his Twitter handle and penned a birthday note for the actor. He wrote, “Wishing THE MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Garu a Very Happy Birthday. May you celebrate many such joyous birthdays in the years to come sir (sic).”

Rana Daggubati also took to his Twitter handle and shared a monochrome photo with the megastar. Sharing it, he wrote, “THE MEGASTAR…Happy birthday sir!! Have the best one!! #HappybirthdayChiranjeevi (sic).”

According to reports, Chiranjeevi requested his fans not to conduct any activities owing to the COVID 19 crisis and to pray for relief from the COVID 19 crisis.