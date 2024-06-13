Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth grace Chandrababu Naidu’s oath ceremony

In a grand ceremony that attracted some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, N Chandrababu Naidu took his oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The swearing-in event, held at Kesarapalli IT Park in Gannavaram Mandal on the outskirts of Vijayawada, saw a remarkable convergence of political and film industry giants.

Among the distinguished attendees was Ram Charan, the acclaimed actor known for his role in the blockbuster movie “RRR”. He arrived at the ceremony dressed in a sleek all-black outfit. Also present was Pawan Kalyan, the actor-turned-politician and leader of the Janasena Party, who was sworn in as a minister in Naidu’s cabinet.

The event had a vibrant atmosphere, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaging warmly with many notable personalities. He was seen exchanging greetings with Pawan Kalyan, legendary actor and Padma Vibhushan awardee Konidela Chiranjeevi, superstar Rajinikanth, and actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna. The Prime Minister also interacted with various Union Ministers and TDP leaders who were in attendance.

Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth, two titans of the Indian film industry, both opted for traditional white attire, adding a touch of elegance to the occasion. After taking the oath, Chandrababu Naidu embraced PM Modi on stage, symbolizing their camaraderie and shared commitment to governance. The ceremony also saw the presence of Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari.

This marks the fourth time Chandrababu Naidu has assumed the role of Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister, and the second since the state’s bifurcation in 2014. Naidu first took office in 1995 and led the undivided Andhra Pradesh for nine consecutive years until 2004. He returned to power in 2014, serving as the Chief Minister of the newly bifurcated state until 2019.

The event saw a gathering of many prominent figures, including Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan. Naidu’s son and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, and actors Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, and Nandamuri Balakrishna were also in attendance.

The swearing-in followed a landslide victory for the TDP-BJP-Janasena National Democratic Alliance in both the Assembly and parliamentary elections. The TDP holds a strong majority in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly with 135 MLAs, supported by 21 from the Janasena Party and 8 from the BJP. The opposition YSR Congress Party has 11 legislators.

This star-studded event highlighted the significant intersection of politics and entertainment in India, marking a new chapter in Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape.