Baiju Santhosh, Malayalam actor, arrested for drunk driving

Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh found himself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. The accident occurred around 11:45 PM on October 13 at the Vellayambalam junction in Thiruvananthapuram, where Baiju’s vehicle collided with a two-wheeler. Reports indicate that the actor was inebriated at the time, and his daughter was in the car with him.

Witnesses noted that after striking the two-wheeler, Baiju’s vehicle also crashed into a nearby traffic signal post, finally coming to a stop. The rider of the two-wheeler, although injured, did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, the officers took Baiju Santhosh into custody and subsequently released on bail on Monday, October 14. During the course of the investigation, however, the actor refused to undergo a medical examination, specifically declining a blood test. Despite his refusal, the attending doctor noted that Baiju exhibited signs of intoxication, describing a noticeable smell of alcohol and documenting his unwillingness to cooperate with the testing process.

Advertisement

As a result of the incident, Baiju Santhosh has charges under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which pertains to driving under the influence of alcohol, and Section 279 for rash driving. This incident marks a significant moment in Baiju’s career, as he has faced legal troubles in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baiju Santhosh (@baijusanthoshh)

In 2005, he had charges of attempted murder at the same police station following a heated altercation at a club, where they armed him. The incident led to a brief period of hiding from the authorities before his eventual arrest and release on bail.

Baiju Santhosh Kumar, who has been a notable figure in the Malayalam film industry since his debut as a child artist in 1981, has built a career characterized by versatility and a knack for comedic roles. His film career took off with Balachandra Menon’s “Maniyan Pilla Adhava Maniyan Pilla,” and he has since appeared in over 300 films.

His breakthrough performance came with the critically acclaimed role of Stephen Achayan in “Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal,” and he has continued to capture audiences’ attention with various roles, including a lead character in the 2019 film “Mera Naam Shaji,” directed by Nadirshah.