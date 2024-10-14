Kichcha Sudeep announces last season as Bigg Boss Kannada host

Kichcha Sudeep, the host of Bigg Boss Kannada, revealed that the upcoming season will be his last. After over a decade of guiding contestants through the popular reality show, Sudeep expressed his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor shared his thoughts on his journey with the show, stating, “Thank you all for the great response shown towards #BBK11. The TVR speaks in volumes about the love you all have shown towards the show and me.” He reflected on the memorable experiences he has had over the past 11 seasons, emphasizing that the time has come for him to explore new opportunities.

Thank you all for the great response shown towards #BBK11.

The TVR (number) speaks in volumes about the love you all have shown towards the show and me.

It’s been a great 10+1 years of travel together, and it’s time for me to move on with what I need to do. This will be my last… pic.twitter.com/uCV6qch6eS Advertisement — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 13, 2024

“This will be my last season as a host for BBK, and I truly believe that my decision will be respected by my colors and all those who have followed BB all these years. Let’s make this season the best, and I, too, shall entertain you all to my best. Luv & Hugs. Thank you all for this,” Kichcha Sudeep added.

Sudeep’s tenure on Bigg Boss Kannada has seen his engaging hosting style and his ability to connect with both contestants and viewers. His decision to step down has left many fans reflective on the impact he has had on the show’s success and its growth over the years.

In addition to his role on Bigg Boss, Sudeep is gearing up for his next cinematic venture. He will star in the upcoming film ‘Billa Ranga Baasha,’ directed by Anup Bhandari. The film’s teaser released last month in celebration of Sudeep’s 51st birthday, generating excitement among his fans.

Anup Bhandari announced the collaboration on social media, referring to the project as “A Tale From The Future.” The film is might release in multiple languages, though further details about the plot and cast are not yet out.