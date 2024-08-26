Avram Manchu debuts in ‘Kannappa’ with powerful 1st look reveal

Avram Manchu, son of Telugu film star Vishnu Manchu and grandson of the iconic Mohan Babu, is stepping into the spotlight with his debut role in the film “Kannappa.” The film’s first look was revealed on Janmashtami, showcasing young Avram in a dramatic pose as the childhood version of Kannappa (Thinnadu). His portrayal of the younger Kannappa will be complemented by Vishnu Manchu playing the adult version of the same character.

Vishnu Manchu shared his emotional reaction to Avram’s casting, noting, “Watching Avram as young Kannappa has been deeply moving. This film embodies a dream that has been passed down through generations in our family. I am thrilled to present Avram in such a significant role and am eager for audiences to witness his performance.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu Manchu (@vishnumanchu)

The Manchu family’s involvement in “Kannappa” continues their storied legacy in Telugu cinema. The film features a notable cast including Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu Sarathkumar, Bramhanandam, and Kajal Agarwal, further enhancing its appeal.

“Kannappa” tells the tale of the legendary devotee Kannappa, a revered figure in the lore of Lord Shiva. Known for his remarkable devotion and transformation from hunter to saint, Kannappa’s story is one of profound faith and sacrifice. The film’s narrative is anchored in the historical and spiritual significance of the Srikalahasteeswara temple, where Kannappa’s devotion led him to a miraculous act of self-sacrifice.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, “Kannappa” promises to be a powerful addition to the Manchu family’s cinematic heritage.