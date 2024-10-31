Amaran: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin applauds film as a stirring tribute to hero Major Mukund

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team behind ‘Amaran’, a film portraying the inspiring life of Tamil Nadu’s decorated army officer, Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film has garnered attention for its authentic portrayal of military valor and dedication. In a social media post, Stalin commended the film’s creators, specifically highlighting the director’s work in bringing a true story to life on screen and making it accessible to today’s youth.

The Chief Minister shared that he attended a private screening of ‘Amaran’ upon the invitation of actor and producer Kamal Haasan. In his statement, Stalin expressed appreciation for the importance of sharing real-life stories, especially those of courage and sacrifice, with the younger generation.

“It’s great to bring true stories to today’s youth in the form of books as well as movies!” Stalin wrote, adding that ‘Amaran’ emotionally captures the bravery and sacrifice of Major Varadarajan, whom he described as a hero of Tamil Nadu.

The film, starring Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan and Sai Pallavi as his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese, explores the life and legacy of the fallen soldier. Major Varadarajan was known for his leadership in the Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company, where he courageously served the country, ultimately making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Sai Pallavi, playing his wife, adds depth to the story by portraying the resilience of an army spouse, a perspective often overlooked in war narratives.

In the film’s trailer, which was released to much fanfare, viewers get a glimpse of Major Varadarajan’s journey from a civilian to a soldier of unmatched dedication. The trailer opens with a line from an officer who tells the Major, “You do not choose 44 RR, but 44 RR chooses you,” setting the stage for the sense of duty and commitment that defines Major Varadarajan’s story. Action-packed sequences follow, with Sivakarthikeyan’s character repeatedly choosing to stay in battle despite personal risk. In one particularly gripping scene, when urged by his superior to retreat, he responds, “I’ll save every life I can and come back, sir.”

The trailer also offers a look into his personal life, showcasing the love and respect between Mukund and Indhu, further emphasizing the sacrifices made by both soldiers and their families.

Adding to the excitement, Kamal Haasan, who is one of the film’s producers, shared the trailer on social media with a tribute to Major Varadarajan. “Leaders seldom choose a trodden path. They create one where there is none and blaze a new trail,” Haasan wrote.

He expressed pride in sharing the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a trailblazer who became a symbol of courage in Tamil Nadu. ‘Amaran’ is based on events documented in Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book, ‘India’s Most Fearless’, adding a layer of authenticity to the screenplay and further cementing the film as a tribute to Major Varadarajan’s life and service.

In a notable display of pan-Indian solidarity, the trailer released in multiple languages. Prominent regional actors amplified the film’s reach: Nani launched the Telugu version, Tovino Thomas the Malayalam, Shiva Rajkumar the Kannada, and Aamir Khan released the Hindi trailer.

The film, produced by Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, and Sony Pictures International Productions, promises to deliver a story that is both inspiring and heart-wrenching. Through its portrayal of the highs and lows faced by Major Varadarajan and his family, ‘Amaran’ aims to capture the essence of his journey—his love for his family, his commitment to his country, and the ultimate price he paid to keep others safe.

The trailer concludes with an emotional scene where Major Varadarajan’s young daughter asks her mother, “You told me appa will come for my birthday, will he come?”