Ajith Kumar thanks fans for Padma Bhushan “This award is yours too”

Ajith Kumar, the renowned actor, has expressed his deep gratitude and humility after being conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award by the President of India.

In a heartfelt message shared through his publicist on X (formerly Twitter), Ajith thanked the President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for bestowing him with the esteemed honor, calling it a privilege of a high level.

The actor, who has enjoyed immense popularity in the Tamil film industry and beyond, acknowledged that this award was not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the collective support he has received throughout his career. He dedicated the honor to his fans, colleagues, and all those who have played a role in his journey.

Ajith’s message began with a note of deep appreciation for the recognition. “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award from the President of India,” he wrote. “It is a privilege to at such a level, and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgment of my contributions to our nation.”

While the award marks a significant milestone in his career, Ajith made it clear that the honor was not solely his. He thanked his colleagues in the film industry, including his seniors, peers, and the many others who have inspired and supported him throughout his journey.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to the members of the film industry, including my distinguished seniors, various peers, and untold others. Your inspiration, collaboration, and support have been instrumental in my journey, including the pursuit of my passion in other areas as well,” Ajith said.

Ajith also took a moment to express his gratitude to the motor racing and sports pistol and rifle shooting communities, which have been close to his heart.

He thanked several organizations, including the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), for their encouragement and support over the years.

The actor did not forget to thank his family, whose unwavering love and support have been a constant source of strength throughout his career.

“To my family and friends: Your love and support have been both a refuge and source of strength. Thank you!” he wrote. He also reflected on the absence of his late father, expressing his belief that his father would have been proud of his accomplishments. “I wish my late father had lived to see this day. Yet, I like to think he would be proud that his spirit and legacy live on in all that I do,” Ajith shared.

Ajith’s message also paid tribute to his mother, whose sacrifices played a crucial role in shaping the person he is today. “I want to thank my mother for her unconditional love and the sacrifices that enabled me to become all that I could be,” he said.

The actor’s gratitude extended to his wife, Shalini, with whom he has shared nearly 25 years of partnership. Ajith described their relationship as a cornerstone of his success. “To Shalini, my wife and companion of nearly 25 wonderful years: Your partnership has been a joy and cornerstone of my success,” he wrote.

He also expressed his pride in his children, Anoushka and Aadvik, who he said are the light of his life. “You are my pride and the light of my life, motivating me to set an example for how to do well and live right,” he said.

Finally, Ajith Kumar expressed his heartfelt thanks to his fans, supporters, and well-wishers, emphasizing that the Padma Bhushan award belongs as much to them as it does to him.

“Lastly, to all my fans, supporters, and well-wishers: Your unwavering love and support have fueled my passion and dedication. This award is as much yours as it is mine,” he wrote.