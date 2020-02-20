In a shocking freak accident, three people were killed and nine others injured on the set of Kamal Haasan’s film, Indian 2 after a crane employed to erect the set crashed to the ground in the wee hours of Thursday.

The accident took place at the EVP Film City near Chennai’s suburban Nazrathpet.

The three killed have been identified assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, production house Lyca said on Thursday.

Kamal Haasan was unharmed as he was reportedly at another location inside the complex when the incident happened.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In a tweet, the 65-year-old actor expressed his sympathies with the families of the deceased.

“Today’s accident is the most horrific I have seen in my film career. I have lost three colleagues but my pain pales in comparison to the grief of those who have lost their loved ones. My deepest sympathies to them.” Kamal Hassan said in a tweet in Tamil.

In another tweet, Haasan, who later visited the injured in the hospital, said he has spoken with the doctors and that first aid has been administered and appropriate treatment is being carried out.

“No words could ease what we truly feel. We are extremely saddened with the unfortunate accident (that) happened on the sets of Indian 2 yesterday,” Lyca Productions wrote adding “We have lost three of our most hardworking technicians.”

Several other celebrities have also taken to social media to express their grief over the accident.

Indian 2, an action thriller, is being seen as Kamal Haasan’s film that dabbles in politics. The Tamil Nadu assembly election is due next year.