South Korean police summons Japanese woman for kissing BTS’ Jin without consent

South Korean police have issued a summon to a Japanese woman for kissing BTS’ Jin without permission during a meet and greet event, last summer. The woman is reportedly in her 50s. Soon, the clip of the incident went viral. Now, the police have summoned the woman over sexual harassment.

The incident took place in Seoul last year during the K-pop idol’s first public appearance following the completion of his mandatory 18-month military service. During the free meet and greet event, Jin hugged 1,000 fans who had won a raffle. Moreover, the BTS star also performed songs in front of 3,000 others. At the event, instead of just hugging BTS’ Jin, the woman appeared to have kissed his face. The move visibly startled the 33-year-old and forced him to turn his face away. Additionally, as per South Korean media outlet Yonhap, the woman also described the incident in a blog post. She wrote, “My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft.”

The woman’s actions angered several fans who filed a complaint against her. This led the police to launch an investigation against her. As per the Songpa police station, they have booked and summoned the Japanese woman over claims of sexual harassment. However, the police station refused to disclose her identity citing privacy.

Meanwhile, following his discharge from the military, Jin made sure to keep the ARMYs on their feet. The K-pop idol appeared in several variety shows and dropped his first solo album, ‘Happy’. The album became an instant hit among K-pop enthusiasts. Moreover, Jin also made his first solo appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Falon. He previously appeared on the show with his fellow bandmates. Additionally, he also voiced the OST of ‘When the Stars Gossip’ starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin. The singer voiced the track ‘Close to You’ which captured the essence of the budding romance between Gong Ryong and Commander Eve.