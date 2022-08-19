Sourabh Raaj Jain concern over the YouTube content in kid videos

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, a doting daddy to his twins took to a micro-blogging site to raise his concern over the content children are being subjected to these days. In a stern tweet, he wrote, ‘Dear YouTube, remove ads only meant for adults from the kid videos. The curiosity of young minds is better off without those visuals. I hope it will be understood.’

Actor & also a social media influencer himself, Sourabh Raaj Jain has a reputation for creating relatable content that people across all age groups enjoy. A father of two, Sourabh spoke on behalf of parents who currently are struggling with increasing screen time in children these days with online learning platforms & tools.

Many parents chimed in sharing their awkward experiences with children owing to inappropriate content.

A parent wrote, ‘Agree completely Sourabh. I once saw a condom ad in the middle of a kid’s video & there was no skip option to it either. I had to close the whole video & open it again to avoid the ad.’ While another reader applauded him, ‘Totally agree, Glad that someone raised this issue.’

Sourabh did create a stir amongst new-age parents who are more aware, and more invested in what their children view on the screens. A Twitter user reiterated his message, ‘Advertisements should also be age appropriate in Kid’s related videos. It is very important. Hope YouTube takes an action on your suggestion.’

Last seen in Patiala Babes, a man of few words, Sourabh Raaj Jain talks about things close to his heart through his social media. His urge to world’s largest streaming portal has started a conversation of sorts & many parents have expressed their concerns.

A parent also wrote, ‘My twin boys age 5.5 years ask everything they watch in videos or ads. I also empathize with the topic raised by Sourabh, should be a matter of prime concern. Thanks for raising the issue.’

We hope the message is loud & clear & gets attention!