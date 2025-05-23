Salman Khan applauds Sooraj Pancholi ahead of actor’s big screen return with ‘Kesari Veer’

Bollywood star Salman Khan showed his support for actor Sooraj Pancholi by posting a photo of the two of them together Ahead of the premiere of his film “Kesari Veer.”

Khan never holds back when expressing gratitude or support for his loved ones on social media. On this occasion, he publicly endorsed actor Sooraj Pancholi, who made his feature film debut in the Salman Khan Productions-produced picture “Hero.” Khan himself sang the heartfelt song “Main Hoon Hero Tera” as the “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” star posted a montage-style video of himself and Pancholi on his Instagram account.

Khan wrote his warmest wishes for Pancholi’s big-screen comeback with the release of “Kesari Veer” today alongside the photo. “Abhi raat hai, subah Sooraj chamkega (its night, morning sun will shine),”

Khan penned, “Kesari Veer” explores the inspirational story of unsung heroes who fought and gave their lives in the 14th century AD to defend the Somnath Temple against invaders. In addition to Sooraj, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma play important parts in the movie.

The film is produced by seasoned producer Kanu Chauhan and directed by Prince Dhiman.

On May 23, the movie will be released in theaters.