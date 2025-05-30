Kajol and Ajay Devgn support 8 hrs working day for mothers amid Deepika-Vanga row

The Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga row has created a stir. Reportedly, the director dropped Deepika from ‘Spirit’ for demanding 8-hour workdays and for remuneration. Amid this, at the trailer launch of ‘Maa,’ Kajol and Ajay Devgn recently talked about reduced working hours for mothers.

During the event, an interviewer probed Kajol and Ajay Devgn over their views on reduced working hours for mothers. To this, Kajol replied, “Well, I love the fact that you can work less and…” Ajay apologised for interrupting her and added, “It is not like it’s not going well with the people. Many are understanding it now. Most of the industry, I would say, will not have a problem with this. And apart from this, being a mother and working for 8 hours, you should be able to start working for 8 to 9 hours shift. So, I think it’s person-to-person, but most of the industry does understand nowadays.”

This comes after the fallout between Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga over ‘Spirit.’ A source close to the development spilt the details to Bollywood Hungama. “Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day for Spirit. That’s not all, the actress, via her agency, also started to demand an amendment to the contract. Their point of contention was simple – if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper.” Following this, Vanga announced that Triptii Dimri will be the leading lady for ‘Spirit.’

Moreover, the spat didn’t end there, after a plot point of ‘Spirit’ leaked, Vanga indirectly accused Deepika. Taking to X, he wrote, When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are…Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn’t get it. You won’t get it, You will never get it.” Moreover, he even questioned her feminism.

Coming to ‘Maa,’ apart from Kajol, the movie also stars Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sen Gupta, among others. Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande are baking the film under Jio Studios along with Devgn Films. The title will release in various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali, for a pan-India reach. ‘Maa’ is going to hit the theatres on June 27.

