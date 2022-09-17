Sonu Nigam promotes new song in Kolkata

Friday evening witnessed a euphoric celebration as Sonu Nigam charged up the crowd with his electrifying performance in Kolkata. The Singer dropped in a city mall to promote his new song ‘Mukti Dao’ from the film ‘Kacher Manus’.

The most anticipated film of this Durga Puja, ‘Kacher Manush’ starring Dev and Prasenjit Chatterjee has all eyes on it since its announcement. The film also promises a soulful playlist. The trailer already gave a glimpse of that.

The teaser of the song ‘Mukti Dao’ from the film has been highly appreciated by the audience. They get all pumped up when the makers announced to release of the song in the presence of its singer Sonu Nigam.

Composed and written by Nilayan Chatterjee, the beautiful track ‘Mukti Dao’ is sung by Sonu Nigam, who came together with the entire team of Kacher Manus to launch the song in front of an open audience on Friday in Kolkata.

The crowd break into euphoria as Sonu Nigam took the stage singing along to the song. Fans requested him to sing his famous song ‘Deewana’ and his infectious voice took over the crowd.

“Your love for the song compelled me to request Sonu Ji for being a part of this song launch. His voice made this song so special and without him, we couldn’t have launched this. And he is here in Kolkata just for you all!”, said actor-producer Dev.

Talking about the song Padma Shri Sonu Nigam shared, “I was so touched by the song that it moved me to tears. When I understand the lyrics ‘if you love me set me free, I couldn’t control myself. I am glad that people are loving it and my vibrations have touched and manifested into what it deserves to be.”

The song gives voice to the unspoken words and unexpressed emotions that chock us the moment when nothing seems relevant and quitting becomes the only option.

Directed by Pathikrit Basu, ‘Kacher Manus’ is released on September 30.