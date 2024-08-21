Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee to star in romance drama ‘MY YOUTH’

Following the announcement that Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee were considering leading the upcoming romance drama ‘MY YOUTH’, the stars have officially greenlit the project. On August 21, production company HighZium Studio confirmed that Song Joong Ki, known for his roles in ‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Reborn Rich’, and Chun Woo Hee, recognized for ‘The Atypical Family’ and ‘The 8 Show’, will headline the drama.

Touted as a melodramatic romance, the drama will follow the lives of Sun Woo Hae (Song Joong Ki) and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee). Sun Woo Hae is a novelist and florist who has recently left behind a complex and unpleasant past to begin anew. He is transitioning from his former life as a successful child actor to living an ordinary life. In his past, Sun Woo Hae was overshadowed and forgotten after adults began meddling in his artistic pursuits for their own gain. His life takes an unexpected turn when Sung Je Yeon, who holds a key to his past, re-enters his life and reminds him of the reasons for living that he had lost sight of.

Conversely, Sung Je Yeon is a team leader at Feel Entertainment who grew up in an influential and affluent family. After a series of personal losses culminating in her family’s downfall, she now relies solely on herself to climb the social ladder.

Soon, Sun Woo Hae and Sung Je Yeon’s lives collide. Je Yeon disrupts Woo Hae’s life, attempting to pull him out of his slump to achieve her own goals. However, as they spend more time together, she reconnects with her lost self, and the duo undergoes significant transformations.

Previously, on July 25, Sports Seoul reported that ‘School 2017’ actor Seo Ji Hoon will also star in ‘MY YOUTH’, while ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ actress Lee Joo Myung’s casting was confirmed on July 17. Details about their roles remain under wraps.

The upcoming drama will be penned by Park Si Hyun, the screenwriter behind the hit show ‘Run-On’ (JTBC). The series is being produced by HighZium Studio, with director Lee Sang Yeop, known for popular shows including ‘Yumi’s Cells’, ‘Shopaholic Louis’, and ‘Familiar Wife’, at the helm. ‘MY YOUTH’ is slated for release in 2025, with the exact release date and broadcasting network yet to be announced.