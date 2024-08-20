Kim Jung Hyun, Geum Se Rok spark excitement with ‘Iron Family’ teaser

After confirming the upcoming drama ‘Iron Family’, the makers have released a captivating teaser. Starring Kim Jung Hyun, known for his roles in ‘Mr. Queen’ and ‘Crash Landing on You’, and Geum Se Rok, who appeared in hits like ‘Soundtrack #2’ and ‘The Interest of Love’, the teaser has intrigued fans and left them wanting more.

Written by Seo Sook Hyang, the screenwriter behind ‘Pasta’, ‘Don’t Dare to Dream’ (also known as ‘Jealousy Incarnate’), and ‘Wok of Love’, the KBS2 drama ‘Iron Family’ is a dark comedy focusing on a family that has operated a laundry business for three generations. Kim Jung Hyun plays Seo Kang Joo, the son of the wealthiest family in the Cheongryeom-dong area and the executive director of Jiseung Group.

On the other hand, Geum Se Rok portrays Lee Da-rim, the youngest daughter of the laundry shop run by three generations. Da-rim is visually impaired but has always maintained a cheerful and confident demeanor. She miraculously discovers a potential cure for her visual impairment but is frustrated by the prohibitively high cost of treatment.

Eight years ago, Seo Kang Joo and Lee Da-rim attended the same university before Kang Joo enlisted in the military, leaving Da-rim with an unforgettable memory. As they reunite, a new series of events is set to entangle them.

The teaser opens with Seo Kang Joo (Kim Jung Hyun) and Lee Da-rim (Geum Sae Rok) crossing paths at a crosswalk. While Da-rim uses a cane for support, Kang Joo repeatedly clicks his favorite Zippo lighter. They pass each other without noticing until Da-rim stops when she hears the distinctive click of the lighter’s lid. Both turn to face each other, teasing viewers with the intriguing story to come.

Catch the teaser here:

The teaser has sparked curiosity about whether Da-rim’s sudden halt is connected to something from Kang Joo’s past. As they cross paths, Kang Joo’s narration overlays the scene: “Am I hope? For you,” suggesting a potentially deep bond from their past.

‘Iron Family’ is slated to premiere on September 28.