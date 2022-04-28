Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in an ivory drape in new photos. Fans call her ‘beautiful mommy’.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen clad in an ivory saree-like attire that had beads at the border. She opted big round earrings and a necklace, and chose to keep her hair down. Her attire and eye makeup in co-ordination with the essence of the photography gives a royal vibe.

Sources said that Sonam Kapoor is four months pregnant. Therefore, chances are that she will be delivering her baby somewhere around the 3rd week of August 2022.

Earlier, while making the announcement of her pregnancy, both Sonam and Anand dropped a series of monochrome pictures on their Gram. In the stills, the actress can be seen resting her head on Anand’s lap as they both cradled her baby bump with a big smiles on their face.

Sonam and her family are quite excited about the baby. Be it Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor or Rhea Kapoor, all of them showed their excitement on social media after this announcement. Sonam always creates style statements in her looks. Being a mother also she looks like a star.