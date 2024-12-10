Sonakshi Sinha wishes ‘King Khamosh’ Shatrughan on 79th birthday

On her father’s 79th birthday on Monday, actress Sonakshi Sinha wished him in a very special style.

Sonakshi took to Instagram stories, where she shared a throwback picture posing with her father. In the image, she put a “Happy Birthday “ sticker and labelled him as “King Khamosh”.

Shatrughan married wife Poonam Sinha in 1980. The couple have three children including Sonakshi, Luv and Kush Sinha.

Shatrughan’s friend and actor Jackie Shroff, with whom he has worked in films such as “Jawab Hum Denge” and “Yudh” too took to his Instagram stories, where he posted a picture featuring the two stars.

Jackie wrote: “#HappyBirthday” along with a blue heart emoji.

Shatrughan, who is a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, first started acting by playing a Pakistani military officer in Dev Anand’s Prem Pujari. He later appeared in villainous roles in Pyar Hi Pyar, Banphool, Manmohan Desai’s Raampur Ka Lakshman, Bhai Ho Toh Aisa.

He was cast along with his wife Poonam in the movie Sabak in 1973.. He acted with Amitabh Bachchan in films like Raaste Ka Paththar, Yaar Meri Zindagi, Shaan and Kala Paththar.

He was then seen in films such as “Kalicharan”, “Bombay To Goa”, “Naseeb”, “Dostana”, “Ab Kya Hoga,” “Yaaron Ka Yaar”, “Dillagi”, “Vishwanath”, “Muqabla” and “Jaani Dushman” to name a few. He was last seen onscreen in “Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se” in 2018, where he essayed the role of Judge Sunil Sinha.

Talking about Sonakshi, who is currently enjoying her marital life with husband Zaheer Iqbal, will next be seen in “Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness”, a thriller. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles and marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi’s brother Kussh S Sinha.

‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ is produced by Nicky &Vicky Bhagnani & Ankur Takrani of Nick Vicky Bhagnani Film, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films and Dinesh Gupta.