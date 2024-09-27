Sonakshi Sinha dazzles in style while searching for her husband

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to her social media handle and shared a carousel of pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sonakshi dropped a set of pictures in her glamorous avatar as she searched for her better half Zaheer Iqbal.

She captioned the post, “On the prowl… looking for my husband” (with a laughing face emoji).

Advertisement

In the pictures, the ‘Heeramandi’ actress stunned in a black blazer adorned with golden embellishments, paired perfectly with matching flared trousers, exuding a chic, glamorous vibe. She completed the outfit with matching gloves, adding a bold touch.

Her makeup was equally striking, featuring nude lips, golden eyeshadow, and a contoured, highlighted face that radiated elegance. With her long tresses left open and flowing, she added a touch of drama. To top it off, she accessorized with statement earrings, rounding off the look with a flawless blend of sophistication and glamour.

Soon after her post surfaced online, fans took to her comments section and praised the actress.

A fan wrote, “’For me, you are the biggest example that love can change a woman’s psychology and routine, and that a man can make a positive difference in her life”.

Another one wrote, “The most attractive and self-confident woman of the world, who fights for her love against all envies”.

Earlier, Sonakshi shared some pictures with her better half Zaheer Iqbal and captioned them, “Laal hai mere dil ka haal” (with a heart emoji).

On the personal front, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after seven years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Sonakshi made her debut opposite the ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ actor in the box-office-mayhem ‘Dabangg’ while Zaheer made his debut with Salman’s home production ‘Notebook’.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in ‘Kakuda’ helmed by ‘Mauli’ fame director Aditya Sarpotdar.

The actress is all set to share the screen with her husband in their upcoming film ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ helmed by Karan Rawal. The two have previously worked together in the film ‘Double XL’ opposite actress Huma Qureshi, and a music video, titled ‘Blockbuster’.