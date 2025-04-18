Anurag Kashyap slams row over Hindi movie ‘Phule’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come out strongly against the backlash surrounding the controversial Hindi film ‘Phule’, calling out caste-based prejudice and a deeply flawed censorship system.

‘Phule’, a biographical drama directed by Anant Mahadevan, focuses on the lives of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, trailblazing social reformers who championed education and fought caste and gender discrimination in 19th-century India.

Advertisement

The film’s release has postponed following protests from certain Brahmin groups who allege that it misrepresents them.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kashyap didn’t mince words while reflecting on his personal connect to the subject. He revealed, “The first play I ever did in my life was about Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. If casteism didn’t exist in this country, why would they have had to fight it?”

In a stinging post, he questioned the outrage by protestors. “Now these Brahmin groups are either ashamed, dying of that shame, or perhaps living in a parallel Brahmin India we can’t see. Who’s the real fool here?” he asked.

Kashyap was especially furious about how groups seem to be accessing unreleased films before they pass through official channels.

“When a film goes to the censor board, only four people see it. So, how are these fringe groups watching it before the public? Who’s leaking it? The whole system is rigged,” he claimed.

Replying to a comment on his post, he took a more aggressive stance, saying, “Brahmins pe main… koi problem?” — a remark that quickly sparked further debate online.

The film in question celebrates the revolutionary work of the Phules, who fought to ensure that girls had the right to education at a time when such opportunities were denied to most, especially from lower castes.

Directed by Mahadevan and featuring a cast led by Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha Paul, ‘Phule’ was ready for release soon but has now faces indefinite delay due to the ongoing row.

Brahmin groups claim the film portrays them negatively, but its supporters argue that the movie merely reflects historical truths that some would rather not confront.