Somy Ali opens up about Deepika Padukone facing mockery over depression

Actress and activist Somy Ali has recently opened up about the challenges Deepika Padukone faced during her battle with depression.

Ali reflected on the harsh criticism and mockery Padukone endured from the public during a time when the actress bravely spoke about her mental health struggles. Sharing her thoughts on celebrities openly talking about seeking therapy, she mentioned the time when Deepika confessed about her battle with depression.

Somy stated, “I have been advocating for years that anyone with a platform should openly discuss mental health. When Deepika Padukone spoke about her struggles on a public forum, it was a groundbreaking moment—not just for the industry but for the world. However, as I predicted, she was mocked by some, labeled as someone seeking publicity, and not taken seriously. Here is an actor of her stature publicly sharing that she was perpetually depressed and had suicidal thoughts, and yet, instead of empathy, she faced ridicule. I can’t say I was shocked. I experience the same response when I share anything truthful without sugarcoating it.”

She added, “Despite the backlash, Deepika should be celebrated. She should be placed on a pedestal, given awards, and shown the utmost respect—not just for speaking out but for creating a mental health foundation. I bow my head in respect, particularly because my own mother suffered from mental health issues throughout her life and was physically punished by her own family and spouse for it. I thank Deepika for taking a stand—a stand no actor of her generation had the courage to take. If someone had done so years ago, perhaps Parveen Babi would still be alive today, taking her medication for paranoid schizophrenia.”

Somy also talked about Aamir Khan taking joint therapy sessions with his daughter Ira Khan.

Somy Ali expressed, “This is progress at its best. This is why I have always considered Aamir Khan to be one of the most intellectually talented celebrities in the industry, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and a few others.”

She went on to add, “Personally, as someone who has studied psychology, holds a master’s degree in the subject, and has worked in a mental health clinic, I believe that every individual should have a therapy session at least once a week—whether it’s solo, with their children, or as a family.”