Smriti Irani to return in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ season 2? Here’s what we know

It looks like one of Indian television’s most iconic shows is all ready to make a grand comeback! ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, which first aired in 2000 and became a cultural phenomenon, is reportedly returning with a second season.

The buzz has only grown louder after fresh reports suggest that Smriti Irani, who made the role of Tulsi Virani legendary, is coming back to reprise her character.

As per a report by Zoom, Smriti Irani has officially signed on for the much-anticipated sequel of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. She met producer Ektaa Kapoor on Sunday, June 8, and it is believed this was the first time she formally agreed to join the new season.

This development has excited fans who have long been hoping to see their favourite ‘bahu’ on screen again.

Interestingly, just last week, rumours started flying that Smriti had already begun shooting for the show under tight Z+ security arrangements.

Some reports even claimed that Amar Upadhyay, who played Mihir Virani, had started filming as well. However, Amar’s team later dismissed these claims.

The speculation picked up further when both Smriti and Amar were recently at Ektaa Kapoor’s house, reportedly attending her birthday celebration.

Sources suggest that the makers are planning around 150 episodes for the new season, with discussions underway to possibly launch the show on an OTT platform instead of traditional television.

There’s also talk that several familiar faces from the original cast might return, adding to the nostalgia.

While fans are eager for updates, there has been no official confirmation from Balaji Telefilms or Smriti Irani’s team regarding the complete cast or the release date of the show.

For now, all eyes remain on Ektaa Kapoor and the team as they work behind the scenes to revive a series that once ruled Indian living rooms.