Manushi Chhillar joins Rajkummar Rao in action drama ‘Maalik’

Manushi Chhillar is all ready to share the screen with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming action-packed drama ‘Maalik’.

The film, which promises a mix of romance and intense action, has been grabbing attention ever since the first poster dropped.

Advertisement

The makers of the film, along with Rajkummar Rao, recently unveiled the first look on Instagram. The poster shows Manushi in a soft pink traditional outfit, exuding simplicity and charm.

Advertisement

She shares an affectionate gaze with Rajkummar, who is popular for his intense screen presence. Their chemistry in the poster hints at a story where love plays a crucial part amid chaos.

The caption on the post added more excitement: “Jinke bina chalti nahi #Maalik ki dhadkan, unse hogi aaj mulaqaat. #Naamumkin song out today. #Maalik se milne ajana 11 July ko sirf cinema gharon mein!”

(“The heartbeat of Maalik meets you today. The ‘Naamumkin’ song is out. Come meet Maalik in theatres on July 11.”)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Originally going to release on June 20, the film has now pushed to July 11. It is currently in the final stages of post-production.

Directed by Pulkit, ‘Maalik’ is production of Kumar Taurani of Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. The film was first announced on Rajkummar Rao’s 40th birthday, adding to the special buzz around the project.

In ‘Maalik’, Rajkummar steps into the shoes of a cold-blooded gangster, a character that promises to bring a gritty edge to the narrative.

For Manushi Chhillar, this role comes after her appearance in the 2024 big-budget action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, alongside Manushi, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

Despite its star-studded cast and high-octane action sequences, the film unfortunately didn’t perform well at the box office.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao’s recent outing ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, directed by Karan Sharma, offered audiences a slice-of-life drama. The film featured Wamiqa Gabbi, Dhanashree Verma, Sanjay Mishra, and Raghubir Yadav.

It told the story of Ranjan, a young man from Banaras chasing his dreams, who unknowingly angers fate by breaking a sacred vow.