‘Singhasan Khali Karo’ from Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’ is a call for total revolution

The song ‘Singhasan Khali Karo’ from the upcoming Kangana Ranaut directorial ‘Emergency’ was released on Monday. The track was originally penned by legendary poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and takes listeners straight to the stormy days leading up to India’s Emergency imposed in 1975.

Co-opted by Jayaprakash Narayan to rally the masses, the voice of dissent was born out of the 1975-77 uprising against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s iron-fisted rule.

The song has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, and it pulsates with the urgency of a nation at a crossroads. It is crooned by Udit Narayan, Nakash Aziz, and Nakul Abhyankar.

Talking about the song, Kangana Ranaut said, “In the 1970s, the people of India rallied together and found their voice in ‘Singhasan Khali Karo’, a slogan that challenged the tyranny of Mrs Indira Gandhi’s premiership. These were the words of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, celebrated as the poet of rebellion and they became Jayaprakash Narayan’s call for Total Revolution.”

She further mentioned: “This clarion call shook the very foundations of power, its aftershocks birthing new parties and ideologies. Every patriot became a foot soldier in the army of democracy and the sentiments of this movement live on in the DNA of Indian politics. It’s incredible to collaborate with maestro G V Prakash, who captured the emotional resonance of this revolution in the song.”

G V Prakash Kumar said: “Composing ‘Singhasan Khali Karo’ was an extraordinary journey. It is an outcome of diving deep into the raw, revolutionary spirit of the 1970s, and bringing it to life through music is an honour. It was a privilege to work with the immensely talented Manoj Muntashir, whose powerful lyrics capture the essence of resistance and the fight for justice.”

‘Emergency’ is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, and also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set to release in theatres on September 6, 2024.