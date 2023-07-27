Who was Sinéad O’Connor? Irish singer and activists dies at 56

Sinéad O’Connor, the renowned Irish singer and activist, has passed away at the age of 56. Her family announced the heartbreaking news “with great sadness,” revealing that her loved ones are devastated by the loss. The cause of her death has not been disclosed to the public. Let us look at who O’Connor was.

In 2017, she made a significant change by legally adopting the name Magda Davitt, expressing her desire to break free from what she perceived as patriarchal and parental influences. Later, in October 2018, she embraced Islam and took the name Shuhada, adding yet another layer of transformation to her identity. Sinéad O’Connor continued to evolve and changed her surname from Davitt to Sadaqat before mid-2019.

Her musical journey began with the release of her critically acclaimed album “The Lion And The Cobra” in 1987, which made its mark on the UK and US charts. Over the years, Sinéad released a total of 10 studio albums, some of which achieved gold status in various countries, including the UK, Australia, and Ireland. Her artistic ventures extended beyond albums, as she contributed songs to films, collaborated with numerous artists, and participated in charity fundraising concerts. In 2021, her memoir titled “Rememberings” became a bestseller, offering insights into her life and experiences.

One of Sinéad O’Connor’s most iconic songs was “Nothing Compares 2 U,” released in 1990, which not only reached the number one spot but also catapulted her to global fame.

Throughout her career, Sinéad O’Connor was known for her distinctive shaved head, originally a bold statement against conventional views of women. Despite considering growing her hair back, she eventually decided to keep it shaved, feeling most like herself with that look.

Her impact on the world went far beyond her music. Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar acknowledged that her music was beloved worldwide, and her talent was unmatched. Irish President Michael D Higgins praised her “authenticity” and the beauty of her unique voice.