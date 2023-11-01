Sidhartha Mallya Gets Engaged at Halloween Party

Vijay Mallya’s son, Sidhartha Mallya, recently made a commitment to his girlfriend, Jasmine, in a unique and memorable way. The engagement took place during a Halloween party, and Sidhartha shared the special moment with his followers on Instagram.

In the images posted on November 1, Sidhartha can be seen proposing to Jasmine, with one knee on the ground. Embracing the Halloween spirit, Sidhartha chose to dress up as a pumpkin, while Jasmine donned a witch’s attire. The second image captures the couple sharing a sweet moment, with Jasmine proudly displaying her engagement ring.

Sidhartha expressed his love and excitement in the caption, writing, “Well, I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love you, my juppet @jassofiaa.” The use of pumpkin, red heart, and ring emojis added a playful touch to the heartfelt message. It’s evident that this engagement is a moment of joy and commitment for the couple.

Sidhartha Vijay Mallya, born on May 7, 1987, is known for his work as an Indian and American actor and model. He adopted the stage name Sid Mallya when he registered with the Screen Actors Guild. This decision aimed to prevent being pigeonholed into stereotypical roles. His involvement in the world of entertainment includes appearances in the comedy film “Brahman Naman” and hosting an online video show.

Additionally, Sidhartha has taken on roles as a guest judge and host on the Kingfisher Calendar Girl selection show. His work as a model showcases his versatility and talent in the industry.

Sidhartha’s family background is also of note. He is the son of the well-known former businessman Vijay Mallya, who has been the subject of legal proceedings and is currently in the United Kingdom. Vijay Mallya was the former chairman of UB Group, a prominent Indian conglomerate primarily engaged in the alcoholic beverages business. The company’s legacy is closely tied to the Mallya family, with Sidhartha being the grandson of Vittal Mallya, who served as the company’s previous chairman.