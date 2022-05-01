Sidharth Malhotra Said ‘Feeling Good’ Amid Break Up Rumours.

While Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adani are staying tight-lipped about their reported break-up, the actors have been sharing cryptic notes on Instagram. The latest cryptic note was shared by Sidharth. The actor shared a new set of pictures on the platform and spoke about ‘feeling good.’

In the picture, the handsome Sidharth posed for the cameras and showed off his OOTD. The actor was seen wearing a black tee with a jacket over it and a pair of white pants. He shared the pictures with the caption, “Feeling Good’ is the new ‘Looking Good’!”

Kiara Advani was among the many people who reacted to the picture. The rumour ex-girlfriend ‘liked’ the picture but refrained from commenting on it. Meanwhile, Sidharth Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra dropped a sweet comment. “Caption siddoooo,” she wrote. Fans too showered him with love. “Clean shaven Malhotra buoyy makes our heart happy,” wrote a fan. “Damn Mr. Malhotra (heart emoji),” added another.

A source close to the couple said, “Don’t be surprised if you see them together again because they are passionately in love. They are attempting to resolve the situation.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were last seen together in the critically acclaimed film Shershaah. Next, Sidharth will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu. The actor is also set to make his digital debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Aside from these two projects, he has ThankGod and Yodha in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Kiara will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. On May 20, 2022, the film will get released.