The murder mystery Ittefaq, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha, completed two years on Sunday. On its completion, Marjaavaan actor, Sidharth Malhotra became nostalgic, reminiscing the film’s journey.

The actor took to his social media handle to share the BTS video from the sets of Ittefaq. He took to his official Instagram handle to share the video, reminiscing the experience and the fun he had during the shoot.

Alongside the video, Sidharth penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, “No matter how many ever films you work on, the experience is always unique & the memories stay with you forever. As #Ittefaq completes 2 years today, remembering the fun times I had while shooting with the amazing team. Huge thanks to all you guys for the continued love & support. I’m also humbled by the positive reviews for our release in China, last week #2YearsOfIttefaq (sic).”

The film was released in China last week and got positive reviews from the critics. Helmed by BR Chopra’s grandson Abhay Chopra and jointly produced by Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and BR Films, Ittefaq is an adaptation of a 1969 film of the same name starring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda.

On the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in Marjaavan along with Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. The film is slated to release on November 22.