Siddhant Chaturvedi: Would love to do a dance centric film

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is eagerly preparing to perform at the 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), recently revealed his passion for dance, describing it as his first love. With a strong desire to explore this art form further, Siddhant expressed his aspiration to star in a dance-centric film.

In a conversation with IANS, Siddhant expressed his excitement regarding the IIFA, saying, “I am a bit nervous, but I know it is going to be fun. I am going to be hosting and performing as well, I am going to dance a bit. I will be doing a lot of gags so I am just trying to keep everybody hooked and entertained.”

Siddhant, who is also proficient in singing and painting, shared his heartfelt connection to dance when asked about his artistic preferences.

He revealed, “Not many people know, but dancing was my first love. A lot of people haven’t watched me dance yet, but hopefully in my upcoming films, they will get to see that side of me. That’s how it all started. Dancing is my first love and will always be.”

“I would love to do a dance film. They are not making it anymore, but I would love to do it,” he said.

Reflecting on the joys of performing on stage, Siddhant concluded, “Everything. To be able to connect with each and every person watching you–that’s a very different feeling that I can’t describe. It just makes you feel alive.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant began his acting debut in 2016, with the sitcom ‘Life Sahi Hai’, which revolved around four male roommates. He then portrayed the role of Prashant Kanaujia, a teenage cricketer, in the 2017 web series ‘Inside Edge’, which was inspired by the Indian Premier League (IPL).

‘Inside Edge’ also featured Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chada, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, and others.

In 2019, he played the role of a street rapper MC Sher in the musical drama ‘Gully Boy’ which was directed by Zoya Akhtar, and written by Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film starred Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Alia Bhatt.

Siddhant has been a part of movies like ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, ‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Phone Bhoot’.

Recently, he featured in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, coming-of-age drama directed by Arjun Varain Singh. Written by Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, the film stars Siddhant, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh.

He was last seen in ‘Yudhra’. He next has ‘Dhadak 2’ in the pipeline, which features Triptii Dimri in the lead.