Sia, ‘Cheap Thrills’ singer, files for divorce again—Second marriage ends after 2 years!

Pop icon Sia is going through some major life changes—both heartbreaking and heartwarming. The 49-year-old ‘Chandelier’ singer has officially filed for divorce from her second husband, Daniel Bernad, after two years of marriage. According to court documents filed in Los Angeles, Sia cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

But that’s not the only bombshell! It turns out Sia quietly welcomed a baby boy with Bernad earlier this year. Yes, you read that right—the singer became a mom again on March 27, 2024, marking her third child.

While she hasn’t publicly commented on the new arrival, legal papers reveal Sia is seeking legal and physical custody of the baby after divorce, though she’s open to granting visitation rights to Bernad.

Sia and Daniel Bernad tied the knot in December 2022, but they kept things incredibly low-key. Their official wedding was followed by a dreamy candlelit ceremony in May 2023 in Portofino, Italy, with just six guests in attendance.

Sia’s journey to motherhood

This isn’t Sia’s first experience with parenthood. In 2019, she made headlines when she adopted two teenage boys who were about to age out of the foster care system.

“I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18—they’re both 19 now,” she revealed in a 2020 interview. “They were aging out of the foster care system, and I love them.”

The ‘Cheap Thrills’ singer has always been candid about the struggles of parenting, admitting that the transition wasn’t easy for her adopted sons. “They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other,” she shared. “But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful.”

A Look back at Sia’s career

Before she was topping charts and belting out anthems behind her signature face-covering wigs, Sia got her start in the Australian acid jazz band Crisp in the 1990s. When the band split in 1997, she launched her solo career with her debut album ‘OnlySee’.

After moving to London, she collaborated with British duo Zero 7 and eventually released her second studio album ‘Healing Is Difficult’ in 2001. But it wasn’t until 2014’s ‘1000 Forms of Fear’—featuring hits like ‘Chandelier’—that she skyrocketed to mainstream fame.