Kartik Aaryan bags ‘Maharashtrian of the year 2025’ – calls Mumbai his ‘Karmabhoomi’

Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has another feather in his cap! The actor was honored with the Maharashtrian of the Year 2025 award in the Actor category for his powerhouse performance as Murlikant Petkar in ‘Chandu Champion’. And let’s just say, this moment was as special for him as it was for his fans!

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a proud snapshot of himself standing alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

Advertisement

“Maharashtrian Of The Year. Thank you, Honourable Governor CP Radhakrishnan ji, Chief Minister @devendra_fadnavis ji, and Deputy CM @mieknathshinde sir.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Receiving the prestigious award, Kartik couldn’t hide his excitement and gratitude. “This is a proud moment for me and my family,” he shared, beaming with pride.

Though he hails from Gwalior, Kartik calls Mumbai his “karmabhoomi”—a place that turned his childhood dream of becoming an actor into reality.

“This city has given me my name, fame, home, and everything I have today,” he reflected. “Since childhood, I wanted to come to Mumbai and become an actor. That decision changed my life.”

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, Kartik emphasized the importance of hard work without fixating on results. “Awards like the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year prove that belief. I will continue to dedicate myself to my craft.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ saw Kartik Aaryan step into the shoes of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. The film told the incredible real-life story of a man who fought against all odds to achieve sporting glory. It was a career-defining role for Kartik.

The ‘Shehzada’ actor is not slowing down anytime soon! Up next, he’s teaming up with Anurag Basu for a new project, sharing screen space with Sreeleela. While details remain under wraps, industry buzz suggests that this could be the much-awaited ‘Aashiqui 3’!

Recently, the makers dropped a teaser featuring Kartik crooning the classic “Tu Meri Zindagi Hai” on stage—sending fans into a frenzy!