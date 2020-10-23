Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma has channelised her inner Uma Thurman to reimagine for her character Golu Gupta as an action heroine in the second season of Mirzapur.

Thurman is remembered for her alpha action heroine role of Beatrix Kiddo in Quentin Tarantino’s pop classic film series, “Kill Bill”.

Shweta claims the film and Thurman’s role inspired her as she prepared for her character in season two.

Ready to avenge the deaths of her sister Sweety and Bablu Pandit, Golu unleashes a hitherto unknown streak of violence within herself.

“There are many cinematic references. ‘Kill Bill’ surely tops the list. It was important to understand that Golu is the kind of woman who takes the lead,” said Shweta.

“She cannot be oppressed or be struggling in the face of adversity. Golu’s survival energy was what I internalised for my part. There’s a steely resolve in Golu, coupled with uncontrollable rage. The second season for me was such a unique experience. Never could I have imagined playing something like this,” she added.