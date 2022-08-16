Shraddha distributes batches of Indian flag to paparazzo, wins hearts!

On the occasion of Independence Day, Shraddha Kapoor distributed batches of the Indian flag to the paparazzo. The actress was spotted by the shutterbugs while going for rehearsals in the suburbs today.

Shraddha interacted with the cameramen and wished them a Happy Independence day. The actress then distributed a couple of batches with the paparazzo. Her adorable gesture won the hearts of the audience, who hailed her as ‘humble’ and ‘sweet’.

The actress chose comfortable fashion for her rehearsal classes. She donned an oversized superman shirt with black shorts. Her tresses were tied in a half bun, which overall accentuated the look.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor which was pushed to March 8, 2023. The film that is yet to get a title, is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood. The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor.