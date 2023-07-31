Shabana Azmi to hoist Indian flag at IFFM Independence Day celebrations

Veteran star Shabana Azmi will be hoisting the Indian flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 12, in commemoration of the Independence Day weekend in the country.

The festival is set to kick off its highly anticipated annual event from August 11 to 20 this year.

Shabana is happy to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and deeply honoured to have been chosen to hoist the Indian national flag on this momentous occasion.

“IFFM has consistently showcased the incredible diversity and creativity of Indian cinema, and it is heartwarming to be part of such a prestigious event that brings our cinema to global audiences,” the actress said.

“This platform is even more special given our film R Balki’s, Ghoomer, is making its world premiere at the festival. To be given an opportunity to hoist our national tricolour in presence of the amazing Indian community who live in Australia, is truly an experience I am excited to be part of.”

A recipient of five National Film Awards, her roles in acclaimed films such as Sparsh, Arth, Masoom, City of Joy, Tehzeeb, and Midnight’s Children have not only won her numerous accolades but have also inspired a generation of actors and storytellers.

Director of the festival, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, said: “Shabana Azmi’s remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and her unwavering commitment to storytelling have left an indelible mark on the film fraternity. Her presence at IFFM 2023 embodies the essence of our festival, which aims to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian cinema to global audiences. We are honored to have her join us in this celebration of cultural unity and artistic brilliance.”