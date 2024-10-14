Shraddha Kapoor confirms being in a relationship; talks about wedding plans

As Shraddha Kapoor basks in the success of her recent blockbuster, ‘Stree 2,’ she confirms being in a relationship. In a recent interview, the actress talked about her significant other and talked about marriage plans. Shraddha did not reveal the identity of her partner. However, she was linked to Rahul Mody after they were spotted together.

In a conversation with Cosmopolitan, Shraddha talked about spending quality time with her partner. “I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him like watching a movie, going for dinner, or travelling. I am generally someone who likes to spend time doing things together or even not doing things together. For instance, even with my school friends, if we don’t meet, it affects my mood. Yesterday, we had a family lunch, which was so uplifting and invigorating, and the same goes for my relationship.”

Moreover, the ‘Aashiqui 2’ star also talked about her relationship style saying, “Maybe you will need my significant other in this conversation like you would have to ask him to be very honest, but I think I have a few Pisces traits, one wherein I definitely love the typical fairytale aspect of love, which is out of this world. You know the kind where you’re like as long as I have you, I don’t need anyone else.”

As the conversation progressed, Shraddha delved into marriage plans and whether she believed in the institution. To this, the actress replied that it is not a question of believing. It is about being the right person and with the right person.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor recently broke the domestic box office with ‘Stree 2.’ The film inaugurated the 600-crore club for Bollywood and has emerged as the biggest Hindi film of all time. Apart from Shraddha, the film stars Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. With Amar Kaushik at the helm, the film is the second title of the ‘Stree’ series and the fifth title under Maddock’s Supernatural Universe. A third instalment is already in the works.