Kareena Kapoor skips Guns N’ Roses, rocks out with her own ‘in-house’ band instead!

While Mumbai swayed to the electrifying tunes of ‘Guns N’ Roses’ on May 17, one Bollywood superstar had her own little concert happening right at home. Kareena Kapoor Khan may have missed the legendary band’s comeback gig at Mahalaxmi Race Course, but she wasn’t sulking—she was grooving to her ‘own’ rock band.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kareena Kapoor gave fans a peek into a sweet family moment. In her story, she posted an adorable photo of her “bandmates”—husband Saif Ali Khan and their son, little Taimur—strumming guitars and looking every bit the rockstars.

“Might have missed Guns N’ Roses…but I got my own band, people,” she cheekily captioned the picture.

The photo featured Saif with his guitar in full jam mode, while Taimur, wearing headphones and holding his own tiny instrument, looked like he was ready to steal the spotlight.

If there were any doubts that musical genes run strong in the Pataudi-Kapoor household, this snap cleared them all.

Meanwhile, just miles away, Mumbai witnessed one of its most thrilling nights in recent memory as ‘Guns N’ Roses’ returned to the Indian stage after a whopping 13 years. Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, and the rest of the crew rocked the Mahalaxmi Race Course as part of their Asia tour, unleashing an unforgettable wave of nostalgia and guitar riffs that had die-hard fans screaming for more.

But back in the Kapoor-Khan residence, it was all about homemade music, cozy vibes, and family bonding. While Kareena’s fans might have expected her to be front row at the concert, her version of a rock night was even more heartwarming—and honestly, way more relatable.

On the work front, Kareena has been busy, as always. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, a cop-universe mega project packed with an all-star ensemble including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Bebo, known for balancing intense roles and light-hearted ones with equal flair, made sure she stood out in the action-packed film.

And there’s more to come. Buzz in the industry suggests she’s all set to team up with ‘Raazi’ director Meghna Gulzar for a film tentatively titled ‘Daayra’. Though an official announcement is still pending, excitement is already building.