Shilpa Shetty meets YouTubers MrBeast and Logan Paul in Mumbai

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty recently had an exciting encounter with two of the biggest names in social media and entertainment – American YouTuber MrBeast and popular influencer-wrestler Logan Paul. The star-studded meeting took place in Mumbai, where Shetty, along with her son Viaan, met the duo.

The actress shared the special moment with her followers on Instagram, posting a series of pictures with MrBeast and Logan Paul.

In her caption, she playfully referred to the meeting as “Beauty and Mr.Beast with my lil Beast,” and welcomed the two influencers to India. Fans quickly flooded the comment section with love, filling it with heart and fire emojis, showing their excitement about the crossover of Bollywood and global YouTube fame.

MrBeast, known for his jaw-dropping challenges and philanthropic endeavors, also commented on Shilpa Shetty’s post, saying, “It was nice meeting you!”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty has been keeping busy. She recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Indian Police Force’, directed by Rohit Shetty. The action-packed show also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

Looking ahead, Shetty is ready to star in the Kannada film ‘KD: The Devil’. The film, which will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, is a period action thriller based on real events from 1970s Bangalore. The movie will feature an ensemble cast including Dhruva Sarja, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi. Directed by Prem, ‘KD: The Devil’ is likely to be a pan-India hit when it hits theaters.

As for the global stars Shetty met, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is a YouTube sensation with over 320 million subscribers, making him one of the most popular creators on the platform. His high-budget videos and charitable projects have earned him millions of fans worldwide.

Logan Paul, known for his YouTube career and professional wrestling with WWE, has a massive following too, with millions of subscribers across various platforms. He is also the co-founder of the beverage company Prime and the popular podcast ‘Impaulsive’.