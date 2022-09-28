Shefali Shah shares a collage of all looks that she has played

Shefali Shah is a versatile actor and there is no doubt that she is one of the best India has today. Every role that she has ever played has touched the heart and soul of the audience.

From Delhi Crime 1 &2 to Darlings, Human, Jalsa, and many more, she has always gotten into the skin of the character. And now she is getting the due she deserves with back-to-back awards getting credited to her name.

Taking to social media, Shefali Shah shares a collage of the roles she has played and wrote a beautiful note. She said “ One of the important things of playing varied characters is to look like them. And it’s such an exciting process creating these women from #GauriNath in #Human to #Natasha in #AjeebDaastaans to #Rukhsana in #Jalsa & #Shamshunisa in #Darlings, these amazing directors #VipulAmrutlalShah, @kayozeirani #SureshTriveni @jasmeet_k_reen, and my team @pallavisymons and @sandhyabellarae. Becoming different people, and living different lives, that’s what I love the most about what I do. ”

The actress has given bang on performances in all her films. Her films have always managed to travel to the audience and now it’s time that the actress gets her due. With several international awards coming her way, Shefali Shah is an international face today. Her value has touched skies and there is no doubt why!!

Earlier, Shefali won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for ‘Jalsa’ and recently she won two back to back international awards – was also awarded the Alberto Sordi Family Award and Apoxiomeno award for Delhi Crime 1 in Italy.

Later she also went on to win Police Award Arts Festival Premio Apoxiomeno for the presentation of cops and the police force in art and cinema for Delhi Crime S1. On the work front, other than Delhi Crime 2, the actress will be seen in Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.