Sharvari sets major fitness goals with her Monday motivation post

Actress Sharvari, who is basking in the success of her films ‘Munjya’ and ‘Maharaj’, is setting major fitness goals.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and dropped pictures of herself in action. In the pictures, she can be seen throwing punches, doing push-ups and training.

The actress urged her fans and people on the internet to never miss a Monday workout by belting out a series of images that shows off how ripped and in shape she is currently.

She wrote in the caption, “Never miss a Monday. #MondayMotivation”.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the much-awaited film ‘Vedaa’ which is directed by Nikkhil Advani. She also has Aditya Chopra’s ‘Alpha’ in the pipeline in which she will share the screen with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, ‘Alpha’ is being directed by Shiv Rawail of ‘The Railway Men’ fame.

‘Alpha’ is the first female-led film from the YRF spy-universe is titled ‘Alpha’. The film’s title was unveiled in a special video. The YRF spy-universe is created by producer Aditya Chopra, and includes blockbusters like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’. The films lined up for the spy-universe include ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in the lead, ‘Pathaan 2’, and ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’.